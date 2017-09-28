Hurricane Maria: 1st Lt. Wayne Worthington’s interview on relief efforts in Puerto Rico

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Wayne Worthington, an executive officer with Company G, Battalion Landing Team 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), discusses his unit’s operations and involvement during Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Puerto Rico, Sept. 29, 2017. The 26th MEU is supporting Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Adam D. Edwards)