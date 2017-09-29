Capt Ricardo Ortiz explains how he survived Hurricane Maria, how he and his girlfriend survive now having just given birth to a baby girl, and why he continues to serve.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2017 12:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|555092
|VIRIN:
|170929-F-OR832-781
|Filename:
|DOD_104912294
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Capt Ricardo Ortiz, by SSgt Dustin West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT