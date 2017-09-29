(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Capt Ricardo Ortiz

    PUERTO RICO

    09.29.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dustin West 

    156th Airlift Wing

    Capt Ricardo Ortiz explains how he survived Hurricane Maria, how he and his girlfriend survive now having just given birth to a baby girl, and why he continues to serve.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2017
    Date Posted: 10.01.2017 12:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 555092
    VIRIN: 170929-F-OR832-781
    Filename: DOD_104912294
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: PR
    #ANG
    #HurricaneMaria
    #PRANG_ServiceBeforeSelf

