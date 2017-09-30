CBP Office of Field Operations Officers from across the country assist in
preparing cargo bound for Puerto Rico at the Miami Air and Marine Branch in support of the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2017 10:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555079
|VIRIN:
|171001-A-BF123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104912233
|Length:
|00:05:39
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CBP Office of Field Operations Officers Prepare Hurricane Maria Relief Supplies, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
