Interviewee:
Name- A1C Jeremiah Olms
Title:Traffic Management Officer, 319th LRS (Logistics Readiness Squadron)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2017 22:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|555056
|VIRIN:
|170930-F-LS471-002
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_104911838
|Length:
|00:04:36
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Grand Forks Air Force Base Airmen Assist in Hurricane Relief Interview 01, by SrA Patrick Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT