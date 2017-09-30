(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Airmen Assist in Hurricane Relief Interview 01

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Patrick Wyatt 

    319th Air Base Wing/Public Affairs

    Interviewee:
    Name- A1C Jeremiah Olms
    Title:Traffic Management Officer, 319th LRS (Logistics Readiness Squadron)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2017
    Date Posted: 09.30.2017 22:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 555056
    VIRIN: 170930-F-LS471-002
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_104911838
    Length: 00:04:36
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand Forks Air Force Base Airmen Assist in Hurricane Relief Interview 01, by SrA Patrick Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

