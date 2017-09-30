(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Grand Forks Airmen Assist in Hurricane Relief

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Patrick Wyatt 

    319th Air Base Wing/Public Affairs

    Airmen here prepared to deploy supplies to Puerto Rico in support of the Hurricane Maria relief efforts Sept. 30, 2017.
    Members of the 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron weighed, manifested and loaded cargo for members of the South Dakota Army National Guard, who are deploying to Puerto Rico.
    Col. Michal Holliday, 319th Mission Support Group commander, understands the importance of providing support at a moment's notice.
    "We are proud to assist in the hurricane relief efforts by providing support to the South Dakota Army National Guard," said Holliday.
    The SD ANG members will use Grand Forks AFB facilities before they depart on their support mission. Maj. Lewis Benton, 319 LRS commander, pointed out the importance of assisting our fellow brothers and sisters in arms.
    "We are all part of the same team and we must constantly work together to complete the mission," said Benton. "We are proud our razor-sharp Airmen are able to deliver premiere global logistics to anywhere in the world."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2017
    Date Posted: 09.30.2017 22:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555055
    VIRIN: 170930-F-LS471-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_104911837
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand Forks Airmen Assist in Hurricane Relief, by SrA Patrick Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    General
    Pilot
    Master Sergeant
    Colonel
    Freedom
    Senior Airman
    Lieutenant
    Support
    Staff Sergeant
    Military
    Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    Air Power
    Grand Forks
    Technical Sergeant
    A1C
    GFAFB
    Airman Basic
    Hua
    VIPR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT