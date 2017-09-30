Grand Forks Airmen Assist in Hurricane Relief

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen here prepared to deploy supplies to Puerto Rico in support of the Hurricane Maria relief efforts Sept. 30, 2017.

Members of the 319th Logistics Readiness Squadron weighed, manifested and loaded cargo for members of the South Dakota Army National Guard, who are deploying to Puerto Rico.

Col. Michal Holliday, 319th Mission Support Group commander, understands the importance of providing support at a moment's notice.

"We are proud to assist in the hurricane relief efforts by providing support to the South Dakota Army National Guard," said Holliday.

The SD ANG members will use Grand Forks AFB facilities before they depart on their support mission. Maj. Lewis Benton, 319 LRS commander, pointed out the importance of assisting our fellow brothers and sisters in arms.

"We are all part of the same team and we must constantly work together to complete the mission," said Benton. "We are proud our razor-sharp Airmen are able to deliver premiere global logistics to anywhere in the world."