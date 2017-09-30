Cannon AFB and the 27th Special Operations Wing hold an open house to invite the community to come see what it is AFSOC does.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2017 19:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555041
|VIRIN:
|170930-F-ZD833-268
|Filename:
|DOD_104911667
|Length:
|00:08:03
|Location:
|NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 27th Special Operations Wing open house, by A1C Jerreht Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT