CBP P3 Delivers Relief Supplies to Puerto Rico

U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel load an Air and Marine Operations P-3 Airborne Early Warning aircraft with supplies destined for communities affected by Hurricane Maria. The Air and Marine Operations aircrew will transport the supplies from Jacksonville, FL, to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, to aid in Hurricane Maria relief efforts.