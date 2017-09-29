U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel load an Air and Marine Operations P-3 Airborne Early Warning aircraft with supplies destined for communities affected by Hurricane Maria. The Air and Marine Operations aircrew will transport the supplies from Jacksonville, FL, to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, to aid in Hurricane Maria relief efforts.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2017 18:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555035
|VIRIN:
|170930-A-BF123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104911652
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CBP P3 Delivers Relief Supplies to Puerto Rico, by Ozzy Trevino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT