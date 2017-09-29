(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CBP P3 Delivers Relief Supplies to Puerto Rico

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2017

    Video by Ozzy Trevino 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel load an Air and Marine Operations P-3 Airborne Early Warning aircraft with supplies destined for communities affected by Hurricane Maria. The Air and Marine Operations aircrew will transport the supplies from Jacksonville, FL, to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, to aid in Hurricane Maria relief efforts.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2017
    Date Posted: 09.30.2017 18:19
