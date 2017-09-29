U.S. service members with Joint Task Force - Leeward Islands have been evacuating U.S. citizens at the Douglas-Charles Airport in Melville Hall, Dominica, since Sept. 22, 2017.In that time, U.S. Marines have processed 178 citizens through the evacuation control center at the airport and transported them to the nearby island of Martinique, the first stop on their journey to safety. At the request of the Department of State, JTF-LI deployed aircraft and service members to assist in the voluntary evacuation of U.S. citizens from Dominica. The task force is a U.S. military unit composed of Marines, Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen, and represents U.S. Southern Command’s primary response to the hurricanes that have affected the area. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ian Leones)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2017 18:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|555032
|VIRIN:
|170929-M-KN381-776
|Filename:
|DOD_104911604
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|MELVILLE HALL, DM
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Joint Task Force - Leeward Islands evacuates U.S. citizens from Dominica, by Sgt Ian Leones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT