    Puerto Rico National Guard distributes potable water at Bayamon

    BAYAMON, PUERTO RICO

    09.30.2017

    Video by Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Citizen-Soldiers from the 191st Regional Support Group distribute potable water at the Bayamon's Oasis.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2017
    Date Posted: 09.30.2017 17:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555029
    VIRIN: 170930-A-IQ017-952
    Filename: DOD_104911577
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: BAYAMON, PR 
    Web Views: 28
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Puerto Rico National Guard distributes potable water at Bayamon, by SGT Marimar Rivera Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hurricane
    help
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    water
    Maria
    Regional Support Group
    potable water
    Soldiers
    military
    relief
    military personnel
    water shortage
    water distribution
    The Army National Guard
    Quartermaster Company
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR

