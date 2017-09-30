(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll Road Clearing in Cayey after Hurricane María

    PUERTO RICO

    09.30.2017

    Video by Sgt. Josue Rivera 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Citizen-Soldiers of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard conduct road clearing operations in the Municipality of Cayey, Puerto Rico. These efforts were focused on the streets of Guavate leading to the local Channel 4 (WAPA) doppler radar.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2017
    Date Posted: 09.30.2017 17:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555026
    VIRIN: 170930-A-PT414-431
    Filename: DOD_104911556
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 49
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Road Clearing in Cayey after Hurricane María, by SGT Josue Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    Puerto Rico Army National Guard
    Engineers
    Puerto Rico
    Engineer
    heavy equipment
    Maria
    National Guard
    Recovery efforts
    Cayey
    Guavate
    EN BN
    190th
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR

