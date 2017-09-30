Citizen-Soldiers of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard conduct road clearing operations in the Municipality of Cayey, Puerto Rico. These efforts were focused on the streets of Guavate leading to the local Channel 4 (WAPA) doppler radar.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2017 17:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555026
|VIRIN:
|170930-A-PT414-431
|Filename:
|DOD_104911556
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|49
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll Road Clearing in Cayey after Hurricane María, by SGT Josue Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
