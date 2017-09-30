(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sept. 30 Update - Federal Support to Puerto Rico Disaster and Relief Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    09.30.2017

    Video by Spc. James Hobbs 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment

    Governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello, FEMA Region II Acting Administrator John Rabin, Federal Coordinating Officer Alejandro de la Campa and Commander of Joint Force Land Component Command Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Buchanan provide current updates on the status of Puerto Rico relief efforts after Hurricane Maria, Sept. 30, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2017
    Date Posted: 09.30.2017 16:33
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 555018
    Filename: DOD_104911446
    Length: 01:02:18
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    Web Views: 283
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sept. 30 Update - Federal Support to Puerto Rico Disaster and Relief Operations, by SPC James Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    press conference
    Puerto Rico
    FEMA
    relief
    jeffrey buchanan
    DoD News
    Hurricane Maria
    Ricardo Rosselló
    DoD Hurricane Relief
    VIPR
    John Rabin
    Alejandro de la Campa

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT