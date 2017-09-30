Governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello, FEMA Region II Acting Administrator John Rabin, Federal Coordinating Officer Alejandro de la Campa and Commander of Joint Force Land Component Command Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Buchanan provide current updates on the status of Puerto Rico relief efforts after Hurricane Maria, Sept. 30, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2017 16:33
|Category:
|Briefings
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
This work, Sept. 30 Update - Federal Support to Puerto Rico Disaster and Relief Operations, by SPC James Hobbs, identified by DVIDS
