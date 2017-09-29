U.S. Airmen from the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, load supplies onto a C-130 Hercules, Savannah, Ga., Sept. 29, 2017. The 165th Airlift Wing is serving as a hub and spoke operation for aircraft flying to and from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands providing vital supplies and personnel needed for relief and recovery efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Wesley Jones)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2017 15:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555012
|VIRIN:
|170929-Z-YV777-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_104911245
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 165th Airlift Wing Hurricane Maria Relief Efforts, by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT