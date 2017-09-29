C-130 Engine Check

Aircraft maintainers from the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, run engines during an operational check on a C-130H at the Air National Guard base in Savannah, Ga., Sept. 29, 2017. The 165th Airlift Wing is serving as a hub and spoke operation for aircraft flying to and from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands providing vital supplies and personnel needed for relief and recovery efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard/Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Farson)
Date Taken:
|09.29.2017
Date Posted:
|09.30.2017 10:18
Length:
|00:08:11
Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
