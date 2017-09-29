C-130 Engine Check

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aircraft maintainers from the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, run engines during an operational check on a C-130H at the Air National Guard base in Savannah, Ga., Sept. 29, 2017. The 165th Airlift Wing is serving as a hub and spoke operation for aircraft flying to and from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands providing vital supplies and personnel needed for relief and recovery efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard/Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Farson)