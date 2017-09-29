(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    C-130 Engine Check

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Farson 

    165th Airlift Wing

    Aircraft maintainers from the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, run engines during an operational check on a C-130H at the Air National Guard base in Savannah, Ga., Sept. 29, 2017. The 165th Airlift Wing is serving as a hub and spoke operation for aircraft flying to and from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands providing vital supplies and personnel needed for relief and recovery efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard/Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Farson)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2017
    hurricane
    Air National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    check
    Puerto Rico
    humanitarian
    maintenance
    relief
    U.S. Virgin Islands
    engine run
    Hurricane Maria
    165 Airlift Wing

