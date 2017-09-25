French Commando Course 2017

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/554981" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa participated with French forces in a French Desert Commando Course in the Arta region of Djibouti. The course consists of up to seven phases that teach participants combat life-saving skills, field tactics, land navigation, weapons training, trap setting, survival cooking, and water-source locating. Additionally, the men and women who complete this course will learn survival tactics, accomplished water and mountain obstacle courses and ultimately, will have gained practical knowledge for surviving in austere environments.