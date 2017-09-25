(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    French Commando Course 2017

    DJIBOUTI

    09.25.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan McDivitt 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Members of the Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa participated with French forces in a French Desert Commando Course in the Arta region of Djibouti. The course consists of up to seven phases that teach participants combat life-saving skills, field tactics, land navigation, weapons training, trap setting, survival cooking, and water-source locating. Additionally, the men and women who complete this course will learn survival tactics, accomplished water and mountain obstacle courses and ultimately, will have gained practical knowledge for surviving in austere environments.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2017
    Date Posted: 09.30.2017 05:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 554981
    VIRIN: 170925-F-NJ195-342
    Filename: DOD_104910965
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, French Commando Course 2017, by SrA Ryan McDivitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Lemonnier
    French Forces
    CJTF-HOA
    French Commando Course

