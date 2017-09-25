Members of the Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa participated with French forces in a French Desert Commando Course in the Arta region of Djibouti. The course consists of up to seven phases that teach participants combat life-saving skills, field tactics, land navigation, weapons training, trap setting, survival cooking, and water-source locating. Additionally, the men and women who complete this course will learn survival tactics, accomplished water and mountain obstacle courses and ultimately, will have gained practical knowledge for surviving in austere environments.
This work, French Commando Course 2017, by SrA Ryan McDivitt, identified by DVIDS
