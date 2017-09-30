(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ANDSF work to clear insurgents from Gereshk

    GERESHK, AFGHANISTAN

    09.30.2017

    Video by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins 

    Resolute Support Headquarters

    Multiple elements of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are working in unison to clear Gereshk and surrounding areas of insurgency during Operation Maiwand Six. U.S. Marine advisors with Task Force Southwest are assisting their counterparts throughout Maiwand Six, which began Sept. 23, 2017. (Video contains interviews by U.S. Marine Capt. John Quail and Afghan National Army Brig. Gen. Mohammed Ghani)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2017
    Location: GERESHK, AF 
