ANDSF work to clear insurgents from Gereshk

Multiple elements of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are working in unison to clear Gereshk and surrounding areas of insurgency during Operation Maiwand Six. U.S. Marine advisors with Task Force Southwest are assisting their counterparts throughout Maiwand Six, which began Sept. 23, 2017. (Video contains interviews by U.S. Marine Capt. John Quail and Afghan National Army Brig. Gen. Mohammed Ghani)