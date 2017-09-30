Multiple elements of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are working in unison to clear Gereshk and surrounding areas of insurgency during Operation Maiwand Six. U.S. Marine advisors with Task Force Southwest are assisting their counterparts throughout Maiwand Six, which began Sept. 23, 2017. (Video contains interviews by U.S. Marine Capt. John Quail and Afghan National Army Brig. Gen. Mohammed Ghani)
Date Taken:
|09.30.2017
Date Posted:
|09.30.2017 02:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|554977
|VIRIN:
|170928-M-TR086-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104910958
|Length:
|00:01:01
Location:
|GERESHK, AF
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ANDSF work to clear insurgents from Gereshk, by Sgt Lucas Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
