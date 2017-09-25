U.S. service members with Joint Task Force - Leeward Islands evacuate U.S. citizens at the Douglas-Charles Airport in Mellville Hall, Dominica, Sept. 25, 2017. At the request of the Department of State, JTF-LI has deployed aircraft and service members to assist in the voluntary evacuation of U.S. citizens from Dominica. The task force is a U.S. military unit composed of Marines, Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen, and represents U.S. Southern Command’s primary response to the hurricanes that have affected the area. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ian Leones)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2017 23:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|554968
|VIRIN:
|170929-M-KN381-117
|Filename:
|DOD_104910709
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|DM
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Joint Task Force - Leeward Islands evacuates U.S. citizens from Dominica, by Sgt Ian Leones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT