(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Camp Pendleton's 75th Anniversary Evening Colors Ceremony Friday September 29th, 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Desiree D King 

    Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton's 75th Anniversary Evening Colors Ceremony Friday September 29th, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2017
    Date Posted: 09.29.2017 23:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 554966
    Filename: DOD_104910707
    Length: 00:29:21
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton's 75th Anniversary Evening Colors Ceremony Friday September 29th, 2017, by LCpl Desiree D King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    Marines
    colors

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT