B-Roll: Joint Task Force - Leeward Islands evacuates U.S. citizens from Dominica

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/554963" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members with Joint Task Force - Leeward Islands evacuate U.S. citizens at the Douglas-Charles Airport in Melville Hall, Dominica, Sept. 25, 2017. At the request of the Department of State, JTF-LI has deployed aircraft and service members to assist in the voluntary evacuation of U.S. citizens from Dominica. The task force is a U.S. military unit composed of Marines, Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen, and represents U.S. Southern Command’s primary response to the hurricanes that have affected the area(U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ian Leones)