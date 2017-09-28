(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hurricane Maria

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Harrison 

    156th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air National Guardsmen from the 156th Airlift Wing, Muniz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, transport water and equiptment to Aguadilla Pueblo to provide relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which made landfall Sept. 20, 2017. Members of the Puerto Rico Air National Guard is simultaneously recovering from the hurricane and providing relief efforts to the island.
    Hurricane Maria formed in the Atlantic Ocean and affected islands in the Caribbean Sea, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. U.S. Military assets supported FEMA as well as state and local authorities in rescue and relief efforts. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tayor Harrison)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2017
    Date Posted: 09.30.2017 10:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 554962
    VIRIN: 170929-F-YL100-001
    Filename: DOD_104910682
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Maria, by SrA Taylor Harrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

