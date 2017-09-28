U.S. Air National Guardsmen from the 156th Airlift Wing, Muniz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, transport water and equiptment to Aguadilla Pueblo to provide relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which made landfall Sept. 20, 2017. Members of the Puerto Rico Air National Guard is simultaneously recovering from the hurricane and providing relief efforts to the island.
Hurricane Maria formed in the Atlantic Ocean and affected islands in the Caribbean Sea, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. U.S. Military assets supported FEMA as well as state and local authorities in rescue and relief efforts. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tayor Harrison)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2017 10:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|554962
|VIRIN:
|170929-F-YL100-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104910682
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
