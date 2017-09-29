(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    National Guard Delivers Emergency Supplies for Puerto Rico Residents

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PUERTO RICO

    09.29.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michelle Alvarez-Rea 

    156th Airlift Wing

    National Guardsmen deliver pallets of food and water for municipality distribution via Blackhawk helicopter from the Puerto Rico National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility to Orocovis, PR, Sept. 29, 2018. The National Guard has partnered with FEMA and other state and federal agencies to deliver 2 million liters of water and 1 million meals to impacted areas of Puerto Rico during the 7 days following Hurricane Maria. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez-Rea)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2017
    Date Posted: 09.29.2017 21:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 554960
    VIRIN: 170929-F-KL947-370
    Filename: DOD_104910536
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Delivers Emergency Supplies for Puerto Rico Residents, by SSgt Michelle Alvarez-Rea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    hurricane
    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico national guard
    #ANG
    relief efforts
    156th Airlift Wing
    #NationalGuard
    #HurricaneMaria
    vipr
    #PRANG_ServiceBeforeSelf
    VIRP
    huracanmaria
    federal support to maria

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT