National Guardsmen deliver pallets of food and water for municipality distribution via Blackhawk helicopter from the Puerto Rico National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility to Orocovis, PR, Sept. 29, 2018. The National Guard has partnered with FEMA and other state and federal agencies to deliver 2 million liters of water and 1 million meals to impacted areas of Puerto Rico during the 7 days following Hurricane Maria. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez-Rea)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2017 21:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|554960
|VIRIN:
|170929-F-KL947-370
|Filename:
|DOD_104910536
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|22
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Guard Delivers Emergency Supplies for Puerto Rico Residents, by SSgt Michelle Alvarez-Rea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
