National Guard Delivers Emergency Supplies for Puerto Rico Residents

National Guardsmen deliver pallets of food and water for municipality distribution via Blackhawk helicopter from the Puerto Rico National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility to Orocovis, PR, Sept. 29, 2018. The National Guard has partnered with FEMA and other state and federal agencies to deliver 2 million liters of water and 1 million meals to impacted areas of Puerto Rico during the 7 days following Hurricane Maria. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez-Rea)