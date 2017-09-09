U.S. Navy Corpsmen with the Cooperative Health Engagement Team teach lifesaving skills to over 600 Girl Scouts and their families as part of KAMANDAG at Casiguran Central School, Casiguran, Aurora, Philippines, Sept. 9, 2017. Bilateral exercises such as KAMANDAG increase the ability of the United States and the Philippines to rapidly respond and work together during real world terrorist or humanitarian crises, in order to accomplish the mission, support the local population and help mitigate human suffering.
|09.09.2017
|09.30.2017 00:26
|Package
|554950
|170913-M-AB981-003
|DOD_104910454
|00:00:54
|CASIGURAN, PH
|4
|0
|0
|0
This work, Cooperative Health Engagement Team teaches lifesaving skills, by LCpl Zachary Catron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
