    Cooperative Health Engagement Team teaches lifesaving skills

    CASIGURAN, PHILIPPINES

    09.09.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Zachary Catron 

    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. Navy Corpsmen with the Cooperative Health Engagement Team teach lifesaving skills to over 600 Girl Scouts and their families as part of KAMANDAG at Casiguran Central School, Casiguran, Aurora, Philippines, Sept. 9, 2017. Bilateral exercises such as KAMANDAG increase the ability of the United States and the Philippines to rapidly respond and work together during real world terrorist or humanitarian crises, in order to accomplish the mission, support the local population and help mitigate human suffering.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2017
    Date Posted: 09.30.2017 00:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 554950
    VIRIN: 170913-M-AB981-003
    Filename: DOD_104910454
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: CASIGURAN, PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cooperative Health Engagement Team teaches lifesaving skills, by LCpl Zachary Catron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    Philippines
    Humanitarian
    U.S. Marines
    AFP
    9th ESB
    3D MEB
    Casiguran
    KAMANDAG

