The 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command welcomes their new commander while honoring their former one.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2017 20:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|554947
|VIRIN:
|170916-A-OD132-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104910439
|Length:
|00:06:49
|Location:
|WICHITA, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 451st ESC Change of Command, by SGT Zeta Bates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT