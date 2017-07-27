Suggested lead:
Army on water. USAV Calaboza (LCU 2009) conducts a man-overboard drill.
The army mariners are under the operational control of the 10th Support Group (Regional). They are part of the 97th Transportation Company, 10th Transportation Battalion, 7th Transportation Brigade-Expeditionary, based in Fort Eustis, Virginia, and are in Okinawa on a nine-month deployment.
|07.27.2017
|08.01.2017 00:00
|B-Roll
|541158
|170727-N-OX597-319
|DOD_104662926
|00:00:57
|NAVAL FACILITY WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP
|3
|0
|0
|0
