    Explore ep.1 - Kamakura

    KAMAKURA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.31.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew C. Duncker 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    Introducing Explore, Skywriter Magazine's new travel series. Each month Skywriter will focus on the different locations Sailors can adventure to during their tour of duty in Japan. In our first episode we explore the sights of Kamakura! For more on Kamakura check out the August issue of Skywriter at issuu.com/nafatsugi

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2017
    Date Posted: 07.31.2017 20:48
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 541146
    VIRIN: 170731-N-YD204-298
    Filename: DOD_104662740
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KAMAKURA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explore ep.1 - Kamakura, by PO2 Matthew C. Duncker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

