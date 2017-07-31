Explore ep.1 - Kamakura

Introducing Explore, Skywriter Magazine's new travel series. Each month Skywriter will focus on the different locations Sailors can adventure to during their tour of duty in Japan. In our first episode we explore the sights of Kamakura! For more on Kamakura check out the August issue of Skywriter at issuu.com/nafatsugi
|07.31.2017
|07.31.2017 20:48
|Series
|541146
|170731-N-YD204-298
|DOD_104662740
|00:00:59
|KAMAKURA, KANAGAWA, JP
|11
|1
|1
|0
