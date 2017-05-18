Army Sergeant Elizabeth Harris - produced radio spot features instructions for ensuring government computers remain safe from threats. (Audio by SGT Elizabeth Harris, AFN Humphreys)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2017 21:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|541142
|VIRIN:
|170518-F-YM230-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104662715
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cyber Security, by SrA Laurel Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT