U.S. and Republic of Korea soldiers dig near Osan City, South Korea for the remains of U.S. soldiers who fought during the Korean war. (AFN Humpheys video by SrA Emili Koonce)
|05.05.2017
|07.31.2017 21:18
|Package
|541135
|170509-F-UH796-476
|DOD_104662708
|00:00:50
|KR
This work, A Shared Duty to Return Those Who Gave Their All, by SrA Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
