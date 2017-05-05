(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A Shared Duty to Return Those Who Gave Their All

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.05.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Emili Koonce 

    American Forces Network - Humphreys

    U.S. and Republic of Korea soldiers dig near Osan City, South Korea for the remains of U.S. soldiers who fought during the Korean war. (AFN Humpheys video by SrA Emili Koonce)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 07.31.2017 21:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 541135
    VIRIN: 170509-F-UH796-476
    Filename: DOD_104662708
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Shared Duty to Return Those Who Gave Their All, by SrA Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    U.S.
    Korean War
    Osan City
    Emili Koonce
    Republic or Korea

    • LEAVE A COMMENT