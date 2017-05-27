(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sydny Johnson "A Winning Spirit"

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.27.2017

    Video by Sgt. Stephen Dornbos 

    American Forces Network - Humphreys

    U.S. Army Cpl Sydny Johnson, a Multi-Media Illustrator assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company talks about competing in her first body building competition. (AFN Humphreys video by SGT. Stephen Dornbos)

    Headquarters and Headquarters Company
    body building competition
    Multi-Media Illustrator
    SGT Stephen Dornbos
    AFN Humphreys
    Cpl Sydny Johnson

