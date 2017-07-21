The 99th RSC held a Strong Bonds event July 21-23 in Pocono Manor, PA. Strong Bonds is a unit-based, chaplain-led program which assists commanders in building individual resiliency by strengthening the Army Family. The core mission of the Strong Bonds program is to increase individual Soldier and Family member readiness through relationship education and skills training.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2017 18:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|541122
|VIRIN:
|170721-A-GJ885-010
|Filename:
|DOD_104662551
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|POCONO MANOR, PA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Reserve Soldiers connect in the Pocono Mountains, by SGT Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT