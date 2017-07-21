(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Reserve Soldiers connect in the Pocono Mountains

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POCONO MANOR, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2017

    Video by Sgt. Russell Toof 

    99th Regional Support Command

    The 99th RSC held a Strong Bonds event July 21-23 in Pocono Manor, PA. Strong Bonds is a unit-based, chaplain-led program which assists commanders in building individual resiliency by strengthening the Army Family. The core mission of the Strong Bonds program is to increase individual Soldier and Family member readiness through relationship education and skills training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2017
    Date Posted: 07.31.2017 18:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 541122
    VIRIN: 170721-A-GJ885-010
    Filename: DOD_104662551
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: POCONO MANOR, PA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Soldiers connect in the Pocono Mountains, by SGT Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Strong Bonds
    resiliency
    Army Reserve
    education
    readiness
    99th RSC
    99th Regional Support Command
    USAR
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    JBMDL
    SGT Russell Toof
    skills training

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT