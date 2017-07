2nd Cavalry Regiment Soldiers host dignitaries in Macedonia

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/541119" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

2nd cavalry regiment soldiers greet Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Minister of Defense Radmila Sherkerinska, and US Ambassador to the Republic of Macedonia Jess L. Baily, on distinguished visitors day at Krivolak Training Area, July 31, 2017.



2CR is in Macedonia as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which seeks to strengthen relationships, and continue multinational training and security cooperation activities with partners in Eastern Europe.