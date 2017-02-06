(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Right Place, Right Time (With Slate)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.02.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jerome Brackins Jr 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    It's our duty as Airmen to put service before ourselves. Two team Kadena Airmen turn hero by doing what we are all trained to do.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2017
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 21:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528954
    VIRIN: 170520-F-SQ752-045
    Filename: DOD_104437206
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Right Place, Right Time (With Slate), by A1C Jerome Brackins Jr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Medical
    Kadena
    Help
    Base
    Group
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Culture
    Leadership
    Engineer
    Air
    Respect
    Hero
    Save
    Civil
    Trust
    People
    18th

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT