It's our duty as Airmen to put service before ourselves. Two team Kadena Airmen turn hero by doing what we are all trained to do.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2017 21:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528954
|VIRIN:
|170520-F-SQ752-045
|Filename:
|DOD_104437206
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
This work, Right Place, Right Time (With Slate), by A1C Jerome Brackins Jr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
