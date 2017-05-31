(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Prime Cut: UCT 2 Inspect the Apra Harbor Fleet Mooring Systems

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    05.31.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class ALFRED COFFIELD 

    Commander, Task Force 75

    Sailors assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2 inspect deep water mooring buoys in the Apra Harbor off the coast of Guam May 31, 2017. UCT 2 provides responsive inshore and underwater construction capabilities under the guidance of Commander, Task Force 75. UCT 2 provides responsive inshore and underwater construction capabilities under the guidance of Commander, Task Force 75. They are able to construct, inspect, repair, and maintain ocean facilities as well as underwater systems. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alfred A. Coffield)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2017
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prime Cut: UCT 2 Inspect the Apra Harbor Fleet Mooring Systems, by PO3 ALFRED COFFIELD, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Guam
    Apra Harbor
    Naval Base Guam
    Fleet Combat Camera Pacific
    UCT2
    Underwater Construction
    CTF 75

