Sailors assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2 inspect deep water mooring buoys in the Apra Harbor off the coast of Guam May 31, 2017. UCT 2 provides responsive inshore and underwater construction capabilities under the guidance of Commander, Task Force 75. UCT 2 provides responsive inshore and underwater construction capabilities under the guidance of Commander, Task Force 75. They are able to construct, inspect, repair, and maintain ocean facilities as well as underwater systems. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alfred A. Coffield)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2017 20:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528952
|VIRIN:
|170531-N-ON977-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_104437165
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Prime Cut: UCT 2 Inspect the Apra Harbor Fleet Mooring Systems, by PO3 ALFRED COFFIELD, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
