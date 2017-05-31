Prime Cut: UCT 2 Inspect the Apra Harbor Fleet Mooring Systems

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/528952" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sailors assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2 inspect deep water mooring buoys in the Apra Harbor off the coast of Guam May 31, 2017. UCT 2 provides responsive inshore and underwater construction capabilities under the guidance of Commander, Task Force 75. UCT 2 provides responsive inshore and underwater construction capabilities under the guidance of Commander, Task Force 75. They are able to construct, inspect, repair, and maintain ocean facilities as well as underwater systems. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alfred A. Coffield)