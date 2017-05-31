(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Alaska Guardsmen bring rescue drug to Galena

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GALENA, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Bellerive 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs

    Alaska National Guardsmen from the Counter-
    drug support program traveled to Galena, Alaska, May 31st,
    2017, to deliver the rescue drug Narcan, drug disposal kits,
    and discuss hazards associated with alcohol and drug use.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2017
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 20:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528949
    VIRIN: 170531-Z-OK652-0002
    Filename: DOD_104437162
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: GALENA, AK, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Guardsmen bring rescue drug to Galena, by SSgt Daniel Bellerive, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Alaska National Guard
    Narcan
    Counterdrug Support Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT