Alaska National Guardsmen from the Counter-
drug support program traveled to Galena, Alaska, May 31st,
2017, to deliver the rescue drug Narcan, drug disposal kits,
and discuss hazards associated with alcohol and drug use.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2017 20:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528949
|VIRIN:
|170531-Z-OK652-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_104437162
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|GALENA, AK, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Alaska Guardsmen bring rescue drug to Galena, by SSgt Daniel Bellerive, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
