From casual conversations to emergency calls—being able to get in contact with someone is valuable. Senior Airman Sarah Mitchell rings up the 35th communications squadron to learn more about phones.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2017 20:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528935
|VIRIN:
|170523-F-TF471-179
|Filename:
|DOD_104437127
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Who Ya Gonna Call?, by SrA Sarah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT