(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Who Ya Gonna Call?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.23.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Sarah Mitchell 

    American Forces Network - Misawa

    From casual conversations to emergency calls—being able to get in contact with someone is valuable. Senior Airman Sarah Mitchell rings up the 35th communications squadron to learn more about phones.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 20:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528935
    VIRIN: 170523-F-TF471-179
    Filename: DOD_104437127
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Who Ya Gonna Call?, by SrA Sarah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    cyber transport systems
    voice network systems

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT