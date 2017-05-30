(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NCAA Baseball First Pitch

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Janiqua Robinson  

    Moody Air Force Base

    Tech. Sgt. Timothy Gallagher, 23d Wing Public Affairs broadcast journalist, throws the ceremonial first pitch for the 2017 Men's College World Series.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2017
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 15:32
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 528905
    VIRIN: 170530-F-LM051-373
    Filename: DOD_104436590
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCAA Baseball First Pitch, by SrA Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    2017 Men's College World Series

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT