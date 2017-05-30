Tech. Sgt. Timothy Gallagher, 23d Wing Public Affairs broadcast journalist, throws the ceremonial first pitch for the 2017 Men's College World Series.
Date Taken:
|05.30.2017
Date Posted:
|06.01.2017 15:32
Category:
|Greetings
VIRIN:
|170530-F-LM051-373
Length:
|00:00:12
Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
This work, NCAA Baseball First Pitch, by SrA Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
