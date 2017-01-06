(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Niagara Falls 914th ARW Special Edition of the Barrel

    NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Williams 

    914th Airlift Wing

    The 914th Air Refueling Wing special edition of "The Barrel, News from Niagara" celebrating their transition from an Airlift Wing to an Air Refueling Wing. Features include an interview with retired Chief Flight Engineer Gerry Leo who had 40 years in the C-130 at the wing and also a segment on the wing's history which dates back to World War II.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2017
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 15:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:07:51
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS, NY, US 
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    C-130 Hercules
    914th
    Niagara Falls 914th Airlift Wing

