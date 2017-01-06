The 914th Air Refueling Wing special edition of "The Barrel, News from Niagara" celebrating their transition from an Airlift Wing to an Air Refueling Wing. Features include an interview with retired Chief Flight Engineer Gerry Leo who had 40 years in the C-130 at the wing and also a segment on the wing's history which dates back to World War II.
|06.01.2017
|06.01.2017 15:06
|Newscasts
|528900
|170601-F-HZ625-001
|DOD_104436519
|00:07:51
|NIAGARA FALLS, NY, US
|6
|0
|0
|0
This work, Niagara Falls 914th ARW Special Edition of the Barrel, by SrA Joshua Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
