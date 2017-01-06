(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lifeliners Week

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Ragucci 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Before the Centennial All American Week, 82nd Special Troops Battalion participated in their annual Lifeliners Week demonstrating how Lifeliners never quit. 1st Sgt. Melisha Wilson, from Headquarters Headquarters Company, 82nd Special Troops Battalion, explains how the friendly competitiveness creates esprit de corps.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2017
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 14:32
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: JACKSON, AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lifeliners Week, by SSG Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fort Bragg
    Paratrooper
    NC
    82nd Special Troops Battalion
    Lifeliners Week

