Before the Centennial All American Week, 82nd Special Troops Battalion participated in their annual Lifeliners Week demonstrating how Lifeliners never quit. 1st Sgt. Melisha Wilson, from Headquarters Headquarters Company, 82nd Special Troops Battalion, explains how the friendly competitiveness creates esprit de corps.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2017 14:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528892
|VIRIN:
|170601-A-DL887-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104436406
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSON, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lifeliners Week, by SSG Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
