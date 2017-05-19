FPV Drones Coming to Holloman

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Interested in First Person View drone racing? Never heard of FPV drones before? Holloman Outdoor Recreation will be offering FPV drone racing on base in the near future! FPV drones offer the operator a view from the drone through goggles. This gives the pilot the unique experience of simulated flight!