Interested in First Person View drone racing? Never heard of FPV drones before? Holloman Outdoor Recreation will be offering FPV drone racing on base in the near future! FPV drones offer the operator a view from the drone through goggles. This gives the pilot the unique experience of simulated flight!
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2017 14:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528890
|VIRIN:
|170519-F-DB997-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104436305
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, FPV Drones Coming to Holloman, by SSgt BreeAnn Sachs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
