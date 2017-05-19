(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    FPV Drones Coming to Holloman

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. BreeAnn Sachs 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Interested in First Person View drone racing? Never heard of FPV drones before? Holloman Outdoor Recreation will be offering FPV drone racing on base in the near future! FPV drones offer the operator a view from the drone through goggles. This gives the pilot the unique experience of simulated flight!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 14:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528890
    VIRIN: 170519-F-DB997-001
    Filename: DOD_104436305
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FPV Drones Coming to Holloman, by SSgt BreeAnn Sachs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Drones
    First Person View
    Quadcopter
    FPV

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT