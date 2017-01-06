(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DVIDS Videos of the Day – June 1st, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2017

    Video by Shawn Allen 

    DVIDS Hub

    A highlight of video products uploaded to DVIDS.

    LINK TO ALL VIDEOS FEATURED
    https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/video/dvids-videos-of-the-day-060117

    LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS

    U.S. IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/ICE

    U.S. COAST GUARD DISTRICT 11 PADET SAN DIEGO
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USCGD11PSD

    NAVY REGION MID-ATLANTIC
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NRMA

    11th MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/11MEU

    7th MOBILE PUBLIC AFFAIRS DETACHMENT
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/7MPAD

    BATTLE GROUP POLAND
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/BGP

    920th RESCUE WING
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/920RW

    COMBINED JOINT TASK FORCE – HORN OF AFRICA COMBAT CAMERA
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CJTFHOA-CC

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2017
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 12:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528876
    Filename: DOD_104436168
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVIDS Videos of the Day – June 1st, 2017, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Cutter
    San Diego
    Osprey
    DVIDS
    USMC
    Live Fire
    Riot Control
    M777 Howitzer
    Homeland Security
    Somalia
    Marijuana
    MV-22 Osprey
    ICE
    King of Battle
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Cadets
    Soldiers
    Sailors
    Military
    Helicopter
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Drug Interdiction
    Army
    Artillery
    Close Quarters Battle
    Immigration and Customs Enforcement
    CQB
    Rescue Wing
    ERO
    Enforcement and Removal Operations
    DVIDSHUB
    FGM
    Exercise Alligator Dagger
    42215204
    DVIDS Videos of the Day 060117
    Somali National Police

