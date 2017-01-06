Exercise Phoenix Express, is designed to improve regional cooperation in order to enhance operational capabilities and promote safety and security in the Mediterranean Sea.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2017 12:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|528874
|VIRIN:
|170601-N-QI228-003
|Filename:
|DOD_104436154
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MD, US
This work, All Hands Update: Phoenix Express, by PO3 Ethan Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
