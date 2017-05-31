NOBLE JUMP 17 - NATO Troops Unloading Vehicles at Sibiu Airport

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two NATO aircraft landed in Sibiu Airport in Romania on Wednesday (31st May 2017) for exercise NOBLE JUMP 17, to train capacity of movement of NATO rapid reaction forces. Close to 4,000 soldiers from Allied countries, with around 500 vehicles are deployed from their home garrisons to training grounds in Cincu, Romania. They will mostly arrive by air, with the heavy equipment coming by sea or railway, followed by road convoys.



On 31st May, one Hercules C130 and one C17 landed in Sibiu to provide 12 vehicles to Norway’s contingent: 3 BV 206 (amphibious command post vehicle), 2 BV 206 WLR (weapon locator radar), 2 Mercedes Benz 240 jeeps, 6 LTV (Light terrain vehicle). Colin Hulea, Chief of Airport security in Sibiu said, “Since the beginning of NOBLE JUMP, the military movement on the airport increased a lot.” Major Steiner Holen, from J4 Branch in Brigade North in Norway is in charge to receive the Norway Unit in Romania and to link them up to the Cincu Camp and Host Nation: “NOBLE JUMP is a great opportunity to deploy the Unit to VJTF with the same assets, in order to train how to pack and get in the business. We train also the deployment, the reception and the station”.



During NOBLE JUMP, 46 Norwegian soldiers from the Surveillance Target Acquisition Unit of the North Brigade will be deployed in Romania. Each day, a new commercial or military aircraft will land until the 6th June in Sibiu Airport. 10 Allied nations are involved in the exercise to train the NATO Very High Readiness joint Task Force (VJTF) capabilities.



Video by Eloise Rossi and Dennis Tappe



Shot List:



SOUNDBITE (Romanian) Lieutenant Colonel Bogdan Pascal from Romanian Movement Coordination Center in Joint Logistic Command, responsible of military movement on Sibiu airport.

“Good evening, my name is Lieutenant-Colonel Bogdan PASCAL and I am the head of the military transport office in Brasov, subordinated to the Movement Coordination Center of the MoD belonging to the Joint Logistics Command.”

“Throughout the entire period of deployment and redeployment of troops and equipment participating in Exercise Noble Jump 2017, together with my colleagues from the Air Force and the Land Forces, we coordinate all movement and transportation aspects on the Sibiu Airport and, with my colleagues, all railroad transports arriving to Voila as a unique point of railway access to Cincu Training area.”

“Next step is the redeployment phase, in a joint effort with all the officers and NCOs of the nations participating in this exercise”.

“I cannot say it is difficult since a good communication with everyone involved, the activities are easy and pleasant”.



