Citizen Airmen of the 72nd Aerial Port Squadron at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., competed in their annual rodeo May 6, 2017, in a show of learning, team-building and esprit-de-corps. Five teams of Airmen completed five tasks within a certain time, while being evaluated for safety, proficiency and knowledge. (U.S. Air Force video/Maj. Jon Quinlan/Staff Sgt. Samantha Mathison)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2017 13:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|528849
|VIRIN:
|170531-F-VM627-042
|Filename:
|DOD_104435754
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron Rodeo Competition, by SSgt Samantha Mathison and Maj. Jon Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT