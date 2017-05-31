(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    72nd Aerial Port Squadron Rodeo Competition

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samantha Mathison and Maj. Jon Quinlan

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    Citizen Airmen of the 72nd Aerial Port Squadron at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., competed in their annual rodeo May 6, 2017, in a show of learning, team-building and esprit-de-corps. Five teams of Airmen completed five tasks within a certain time, while being evaluated for safety, proficiency and knowledge. (U.S. Air Force video/Maj. Jon Quinlan/Staff Sgt. Samantha Mathison)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2017
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 13:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 528849
    VIRIN: 170531-F-VM627-042
    Filename: DOD_104435754
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron Rodeo Competition, by SSgt Samantha Mathison and Maj. Jon Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Tinker AFB
    Okies
    USAF
    507 ARW
    Citizen Airmen
    AF Reserve

