Story Synopsis: The UK’s Grenadier Guards deployed May 31 to Romania in Support of NATO Exercise Noble Jump 2017. After leaving their home station in Aldershot, UK, they were processed at the JAMC, South Cerney, and flew from RAF Brize Norton to the airport in Bucharest en route to the Cincu Training Area for the exercise.
Noble Jump 2017 features more than 2,000 troops from several NATO partner nations and is designed to test the capability and readiness of the NATO Very High Readiness Joint Task Force as well as test the core elements of NATO’s Readiness Action Plan.
Video by US SSG Michael Sword
Shot List:
00:00:00:00 Various shots of Grenadier Guards soldiers downloading equipment at JAMC
00:00:22:39 various shots, Grenadier Guards walking to the buses headed for RAF Brize Norton
00:00:40:58 aircraft taxis the runway at RAF Brize Norton
00:00:59:18 various shots of Grenadier Guards soldiers waiting for departure
00:01:27:43 various shots, Grenadier Guards departing RAF Brize Norton Terminal
00:02:15:37 various shots, Grenadier Guards solders arrive in Bucharest
00:03:00:44
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2017 10:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528848
|VIRIN:
|170531-F-ZZ999-123
|Filename:
|DOD_104435738
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NOBLE JUMP 17 - UK’s Grenadier Guards deploy to Romania in support of NATO Exercise Noble Jump 2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
