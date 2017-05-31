(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NOBLE JUMP 17 - UK’s Grenadier Guards deploy to Romania in support of NATO Exercise Noble Jump 2017

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.31.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples

    Story Synopsis: The UK’s Grenadier Guards deployed May 31 to Romania in Support of NATO Exercise Noble Jump 2017. After leaving their home station in Aldershot, UK, they were processed at the JAMC, South Cerney, and flew from RAF Brize Norton to the airport in Bucharest en route to the Cincu Training Area for the exercise.

    Noble Jump 2017 features more than 2,000 troops from several NATO partner nations and is designed to test the capability and readiness of the NATO Very High Readiness Joint Task Force as well as test the core elements of NATO’s Readiness Action Plan.

    Video by US SSG Michael Sword

    Shot List:

    00:00:00:00 Various shots of Grenadier Guards soldiers downloading equipment at JAMC
    00:00:22:39 various shots, Grenadier Guards walking to the buses headed for RAF Brize Norton
    00:00:40:58 aircraft taxis the runway at RAF Brize Norton
    00:00:59:18 various shots of Grenadier Guards soldiers waiting for departure
    00:01:27:43 various shots, Grenadier Guards departing RAF Brize Norton Terminal
    00:02:15:37 various shots, Grenadier Guards solders arrive in Bucharest
    00:03:00:44

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2017
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 10:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528848
    VIRIN: 170531-F-ZZ999-123
    Filename: DOD_104435738
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NOBLE JUMP 17 - UK’s Grenadier Guards deploy to Romania in support of NATO Exercise Noble Jump 2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    United Kingdom
    Exercise Noble Jump 17
    EX NOJP17
    EXNOJP17
    EX NOJP 17
    ExerciseNobleJump17

