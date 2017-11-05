Celebrations in Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany on 11 May 2017.
Opening Remarks by Lt. Col. John Myhre, Equal Opportunity Program Manager, 7th Mission Support Command. Guest speaker Col. Alex Wells, Deputy Commanding Officer 7th Mission Support Command. Dancers of the Kaiserslautern High School Dancers, Hula with Aloha, Pilialoha O Ka Pae Aia and Friendship of the Islands.
Spc. Laree Dedmond, 361st Civil Affairs was the master of ceremonies and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Martha Ervin, 7th Mission Support Command, gave the closing remarks. The event was organized by Master Sgt. Wendy Williams, Equal Opportunity Advisor, 7th Mission Support Command.
This work, Asian American Pacific Islanders Heritage History Month, by Oliver Sommer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
