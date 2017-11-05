(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Asian American Pacific Islanders Heritage History Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.11.2017

    Video by Oliver Sommer 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Celebrations in Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany on 11 May 2017.
    Opening Remarks by Lt. Col. John Myhre, Equal Opportunity Program Manager, 7th Mission Support Command. Guest speaker Col. Alex Wells, Deputy Commanding Officer 7th Mission Support Command. Dancers of the Kaiserslautern High School Dancers, Hula with Aloha, Pilialoha O Ka Pae Aia and Friendship of the Islands.
    Spc. Laree Dedmond, 361st Civil Affairs was the master of ceremonies and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Martha Ervin, 7th Mission Support Command, gave the closing remarks. The event was organized by Master Sgt. Wendy Williams, Equal Opportunity Advisor, 7th Mission Support Command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 09:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528839
    VIRIN: 170511-A-TG544-0001
    Filename: DOD_104435465
    Length: 00:07:43
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asian American Pacific Islanders Heritage History Month, by Oliver Sommer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MSC
    Kaiserslautern
    Daenner Kaserne
    Daenner
    Wendy Williams
    TSC Kaiserslautern
    7th Mission Support Command
    Oliver Sommer
    AAPIH
    Asian American Pacific Islanders Heritage History Month
    John Myhre
    Alex Wells
    Martha Ervin
    Asian American Pacific Islanders Heritage

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT