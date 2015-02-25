(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    PACAF AIRMEN VIDEO

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2015

    Video by Adam White 

    Air Force Public Affairs Agency, OL-H (Hill)

    This production highlights PACAFS airmen and mission in the Pacific AOR with footage and narration from the 31 Days in PACAF Event.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2015
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 08:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 528837
    VIRIN: 150225-F-F3230-0001
    PIN: 615281
    Filename: DOD_104435397
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF AIRMEN VIDEO, by Adam White, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    airmen
    PACAF
    Pacific
    Pacific Air Force
    AOR
    mission
    31 Days

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT