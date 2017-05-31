(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines train with live fire (B-Roll)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.31.2017

    Video by Cpl. Katelynn Busto 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    This video contains footage of Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines extinguishing fires using truck turrets on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. To view the story involving this footage, search Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines train with live fire (Package/Pkg) or visit the American Forces Network Iwakuni DVIDS unit page.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2017
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 09:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528826
    VIRIN: 170531-M-DC020-0002
    Filename: DOD_104435347
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines train with live fire (B-Roll), by Cpl Katelynn Busto, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    Fire trucks
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Live Fire
    Pacific
    United States Marine Corps
    Iwakuni
    Navy
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    US Marines
    US Navy
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    Turrets

