B-Roll of USNS SGT William R. Button personnel offloading equipment during Operation Saber Strike 2017. Button, a Military Sealift Command Maritime Prepositioning Force Container, delivered mission-critical equipment belonging to Marine Corps Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, to the Port of Ventspils, Latvia. Saber Strike is a long-standing U.S. Army Europe-led cooperative training exercise designed to improve joint interoperability through a range of missions that prepare participating nations to support multinational contingency operations. (U.S. Navy video by Lieutenant Junior Grade Rob Kunzig/Released)