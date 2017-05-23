B-Roll of USNS SGT William R. Button personnel offloading equipment during Operation Saber Strike 2017. Button, a Military Sealift Command Maritime Prepositioning Force Container, delivered mission-critical equipment belonging to Marine Corps Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, to the Port of Ventspils, Latvia. Saber Strike is a long-standing U.S. Army Europe-led cooperative training exercise designed to improve joint interoperability through a range of missions that prepare participating nations to support multinational contingency operations. (U.S. Navy video by Lieutenant Junior Grade Rob Kunzig/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2017 05:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528800
|VIRIN:
|170523-N-YG116-020
|Filename:
|DOD_104435156
|Length:
|00:06:40
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Saber Strike 2017, by Matthew Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
