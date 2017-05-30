D-Day 73 Commemoration activities: an interview with Dominique Lefrancois, the hostess of a family dinner that took in 4 soldiers and fed them dinner to celebrate the victory of the liberation of Carentan in 1944.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2017 04:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|528796
|VIRIN:
|170530-F-NF995-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104435089
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dominique Lefrancois Interview, by A1C Ericha Guyote, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT