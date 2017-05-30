(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dominique Lefrancois Interview

    FRANCE

    05.30.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ericha Guyote 

    American Forces Network Europe

    D-Day 73 Commemoration activities: an interview with Dominique Lefrancois, the hostess of a family dinner that took in 4 soldiers and fed them dinner to celebrate the victory of the liberation of Carentan in 1944.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2017
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 04:03
    Category: Interviews
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dominique Lefrancois Interview, by A1C Ericha Guyote, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    101st Airborne
    Normandy
    Family Dinner
    EUCOM
    U.S. Army
    Airborne
    USAREUR
    Partnerships Matter
    D-Day 73

