    Marshall Center Alumni Spotlight: Gheorge Balan

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    04.21.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Carrie Fox 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    This Marshall Center Alumni Spotlight features Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister Gheorge Balan. Balan was interviewed during our Seminar on Regional Security, April 4-23, 2017 held at the Marshall Center in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany.

    TAGS

    regional security
    Moldova
    prime minister
    testimonial

