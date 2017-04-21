This Marshall Center Alumni Spotlight features Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister Gheorge Balan. Balan was interviewed during our Seminar on Regional Security, April 4-23, 2017 held at the Marshall Center in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany.
This work, Marshall Center Alumni Spotlight: Gheorge Balan, by SFC Carrie Fox, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
