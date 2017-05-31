Iwakuni Living Culture

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.31.2017

    Video by Cpl. Waiyan Tin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines share their experiences of Japanese culture while stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. The Marines talked about some of the benefits of living in Japan and interacting with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Donato Maffin and Cpl. Waiyan Tin)

    Japan
    Culture
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Marines
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

