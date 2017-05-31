Iwakuni Living Culture

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/528791" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines share their experiences of Japanese culture while stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. The Marines talked about some of the benefits of living in Japan and interacting with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Donato Maffin and Cpl. Waiyan Tin)