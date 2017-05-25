Yokota High School Celebrates National Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The US Military is comprised of men and women from different backgrounds and cultures. Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath reports from Yokota Air Base where the high school celebrated the heritage of those with Asian and Pacific descent.