    Yokota High School Celebrates National Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.25.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath 

    American Forces Network Tokyo

    The US Military is comprised of men and women from different backgrounds and cultures. Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath reports from Yokota Air Base where the high school celebrated the heritage of those with Asian and Pacific descent.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 03:34
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota High School Celebrates National Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    High School
    Yokota
    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    Mikaela Jones
    Marc Renta

