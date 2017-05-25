The US Military is comprised of men and women from different backgrounds and cultures. Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath reports from Yokota Air Base where the high school celebrated the heritage of those with Asian and Pacific descent.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2017 03:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528790
|VIRIN:
|170525-F-TO545-639
|Filename:
|DOD_104435002
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Yokota High School Celebrates National Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT